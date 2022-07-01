© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Police Department warns of fake crime alerts on Facebook

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM MST
Yuma fake FB crime alert2.jpg
Yuma Police Department
/
An example of a fake crime alert on Facebook.

The Yuma Police Department is warning local residents about false crime alerts being posted on Facebook.

Yuma Police say they have been asked about several “Alerts / Warnings” that are being circulated on social media. They say these posts do not pertain to and are not happening in the Yuma community. The same posts are circulating in other cities and states.

Police say if you see a post, please consider whether the source is credible. Any real crime alerts will come from a local law enforcement agency such as YPD who will then share the alerts with local city governments and/or the local media including KAWC.

If you would like to verify the validity of posts like these, you may contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or your local police department.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
