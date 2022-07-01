Yuma Police Department warns of fake crime alerts on Facebook

The Yuma Police Department is warning local residents about false crime alerts being posted on Facebook.

Yuma Police say they have been asked about several “Alerts / Warnings” that are being circulated on social media. They say these posts do not pertain to and are not happening in the Yuma community. The same posts are circulating in other cities and states.

Police say if you see a post, please consider whether the source is credible. Any real crime alerts will come from a local law enforcement agency such as YPD who will then share the alerts with local city governments and/or the local media including KAWC.

If you would like to verify the validity of posts like these, you may contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or your local police department.