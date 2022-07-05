Arizona to mail out checks for child support, child care and unemployment

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- The checks will be in the mail -- soon.

That's the message from the state Department of Administration Monday to about 800 Arizonans who were counting on getting their child support, child care and unemployment checks by the first of the month.

Agency spokeswoman Megan Rose told Capitol Media Services that Exela Technologies, the private company the state uses to print and mail correspondence, took its systems offline on June 16 after experiencing a cyber attack.

The result she said, affected four state agencies, including the Department of Economic Security. Not only did checks not go out, but people did not get forms they were supposed to fill out, often with deadlines like to continue benefits.

Rose said the company resumed its Phoenix operations and is working to resolve backlogs. More to the point, she said the checks were printed on Sunday and were schedule to be sent out "first thing Tuesday" when the Post Office reopens.

She also said that the state will ensure that anyone who missed a deadline to send a form to DES will not be penalize and the dates for responding will be adjusted.

Also affected was the state Department of Revenue whose print jobs with Exela include about 20,000 refund checks. Rose said these, too, will be printed and mailed this week.

And she said anyone who did not get a timely notice from that agency of an assessment will get additional time to respond, without penalty.

Rose said correspondence from some other agencies also was impacted, including the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Department of Child Safety.

She said that the computer problems with Exela were confined to that company and no state computer systems were compromised.

