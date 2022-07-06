City of Somerton has job openings

At least five positions have opened up in Somerton city government thanks to retirements and resignations.

Somerton City Manager Gerardo Cabrera and Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Paul DeAnda announced their retirements recently. DeAnda told KAWC he wanted a change but wants to continue to serve South Yuma County in some capacity.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya confirmed to KAWC that the directors for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments resigned in addition to an engineering technician.

Anaya said he was not surprised by the resignations and said they were part of normal turnover around the new fiscal year July 1.

The fire chief, public works and engineering technician job postings are listed on the city website, along with other city job openings.