© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

City of Somerton has job openings

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST
welcome_to_somerton.jpg
facebook.com/cityofsomerton
/

At least five positions have opened up in Somerton city government thanks to retirements and resignations.

Somerton City Manager Gerardo Cabrera and Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Paul DeAnda announced their retirements recently. DeAnda told KAWC he wanted a change but wants to continue to serve South Yuma County in some capacity.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya confirmed to KAWC that the directors for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments resigned in addition to an engineering technician.

Anaya said he was not surprised by the resignations and said they were part of normal turnover around the new fiscal year July 1.

The fire chief, public works and engineering technician job postings are listed on the city website, along with other city job openings.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content