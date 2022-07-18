© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Migrant numbers increase almost fourfold in Yuma Sector

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM MST
migrants San Luis border 2.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Migrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol officials west of San Luis, Ariz.

More than 1.74 million migrants had been stopped at the southwest border through June, breaking the record set through all of the last fiscal year with three months still to go in this fiscal year.

Cronkite News reports the latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection show that apprehensions fell sharply from May to June, but were still above 200,000 for a fourth straight month.

Apprehensions were up sharply in the Yuma and Tucson sectors as well, including a new record in Yuma, where numbers increased almost fourfold.

Analysts said the numbers may be misleading, because they represent repeat border crossers, but Republicans seized on the numbers to attack the Biden administration over its border policies.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content