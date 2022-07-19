© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Hoover Dam fire quickly extinguished

KAWC | By Alex Hager
Published July 19, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST
Hoover Dam fire.png
Provided by Alex Hager.
/
Firefighters extinguish a fire at Hoover Dam on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A fire at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning was put out quickly.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said no one was injured. The fire occurred in one of the dam’s powerhouses.

The power station generates electricity for more than a million people across Nevada, Arizona and California. Both the dam and reservoir have been the subject of national attention in recent years, as drought has crippled the region’s water supply and reduced hydropower production.

The dam was built in the 1930s – turning the Colorado River into Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir.

News
Alex Hager
See stories by Alex Hager
Related Content