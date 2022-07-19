Hoover Dam fire quickly extinguished

A fire at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning was put out quickly.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said no one was injured. The fire occurred in one of the dam’s powerhouses.

The power station generates electricity for more than a million people across Nevada, Arizona and California. Both the dam and reservoir have been the subject of national attention in recent years, as drought has crippled the region’s water supply and reduced hydropower production.

The dam was built in the 1930s – turning the Colorado River into Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir.