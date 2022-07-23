© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Two stray pigs found in Yuma, Sheriff's Office seeks owners

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST
stray pig July 2022
Yuma County Sheriff's Office
/
The Yuma County Sheriff's office said they found this stray pig in Yuma on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

If you recently lost a stray pig in Yuma County, you need to act fast to claim it.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced two stray pigs have gone unclaimed since they found them in the past week.

In the most recent incident, Sheriff's Office officials said they secured a stray pig Thursday in the area of Havana Avenue and Lorona Street with the assistance of residents in the area.

The pig has remained unclaimed. It is described as a medium sized black potbellied pig and is currently in foster care. If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture by July 29.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this pig to please contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org[yumacountysheriff.org] to submit an anonymous tip.

Another pig was captured July 17 at the intersection of Avenue 2E and County 18th Street.

After about 9 p.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit along with the assistance of residents in the area were able to secure the stray pig.

The pig is described as a black and white pot belly hog and is currently in foster care. If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture by July 27.

If you have any information on the stray pig, call Dean Morgan at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or submit an anonymous tip at yumacountysheriff.org.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content