Two stray pigs found in Yuma, Sheriff's Office seeks owners

If you recently lost a stray pig in Yuma County, you need to act fast to claim it.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced two stray pigs have gone unclaimed since they found them in the past week.

In the most recent incident, Sheriff's Office officials said they secured a stray pig Thursday in the area of Havana Avenue and Lorona Street with the assistance of residents in the area.

The pig has remained unclaimed. It is described as a medium sized black potbellied pig and is currently in foster care. If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture by July 29.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this pig to please contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org[yumacountysheriff.org] to submit an anonymous tip.

Another pig was captured July 17 at the intersection of Avenue 2E and County 18th Street.

After about 9 p.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit along with the assistance of residents in the area were able to secure the stray pig.

The pig is described as a black and white pot belly hog and is currently in foster care. If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture by July 27.

If you have any information on the stray pig, call Dean Morgan at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or submit an anonymous tip at yumacountysheriff.org.