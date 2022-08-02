© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Republicans will choose opponent for Sen. Kelly, Congressmen Grijalva and Gosar face primary opponents

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published August 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST
Voters in Yuma and La Paz counties have the power to shape Congress with their ballots.

Which seats in the U.S. House and Senate are at stake?

Five GOP candidates hope to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly come November.

Venture capitalist Blake Masters scored the Trump endorsement. 

He’s competing with four other candidates, including billionaire businessman Jim Lamon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, retired Arizona National Guard General “Mick” McGuire, and Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson. 

In the race for the U-S House of Representatives’ 7th District, two Republican candidates hope to face off with 10-term Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva; businessman Luis Pozzolo and Nina Becker. 

Five-term Congressman Paul Gosar faces three challengers in the Republican primary, Sandra Dowling, Randy Kutz, and Adam Morgan.
Lisa Sturgis
