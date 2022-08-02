© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Early Results Show Hobbs, Robson Headed for Showdown for Governor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST
Early elections numbers show Blake Masters ahead in the GOP Senate race. Masters received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and would face incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

In the race for Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs leads in the Democratic Primary, while Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has a lead on polling frontrunner Kari Lake.

Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem lead in their Primary races for Arizona Secretary of State.

For complete and update elections results for federal, state, and legislative races visit the Arizona Secretary of State’s Elections Results Page.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
