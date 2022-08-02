Early Results Show Hobbs, Robson Headed for Showdown for Governor

Early elections numbers show Blake Masters ahead in the GOP Senate race. Masters received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and would face incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

In the race for Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs leads in the Democratic Primary, while Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has a lead on polling frontrunner Kari Lake.

Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem lead in their Primary races for Arizona Secretary of State.

For complete and update elections results for federal, state, and legislative races visit the Arizona Secretary of State’s Elections Results Page.

