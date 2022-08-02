Last minute primary election information for Yuma and La Paz counties

Today is primary election day in Arizona and that means it’s almost time to head to the polls, if you haven’t cast your ballot already.

In addition to selecting candidates to run for federal and state offices, it’s also the day residents of Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis select who’ll lead their cities for the next four years.

Early voting ended in Yuma last Friday, and in Parker on Saturday, so if you want to cast a ballot, you’ll have to do it in person.

Polling place locations for both counties are available on their respective websites.

In Yuma County you can vote at any of one of several vote centers.

They all opened at 6 a.m. this morning, and close at 7 p.m.

Please bring a photo ID or two alternate forms of identification to the polls with you when you go to cast your ballot.

A list of acceptable replacements is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.

Unreturned mail-in ballots may be handed to a poll worker, or dropped in a box, but at this point they will not count if mailed because they will not reach the county recorder’s office by that 7 p.m. deadline.

Remember, you can only turn in ballots for yourself, members of your own household, those in your immediate family, and for someone to whom you’re a designated caregiver.