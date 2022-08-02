Lopez Concedes Democratic Primary for Governor, Hobbs Says Time to Look Ahead

UPDATED WITH REMARKS FROM KATIE HOBBS

Democrat Katie Hobbs thanked supporters at a victory party Tuesday night. Here is part of what she said, according to her campaign website.

“I want to thank the voters of Arizona for making me your Democratic nominee for governor and entrusting me with this immense responsibility.

“The people threatening our democracy, our state, and our personal freedoms aren’t just banging at my door, they’re banging at Arizona’s door. To take over our state and take away any sense of normalcy we have left.

“It’s time to tackle the real challenges we have before us today – like rising costs, Arizona’s water crisis, our failing education system, attacks on women’s freedoms, and the skyrocketing cost of housing. We need leaders who will look to the future, not conspiracies of the past. Leaders who are doers, not whiners. Do you want a governor whose entire platform boils down to being a sore loser or a governor who will get the job done for Arizona?

“I’m no stranger to tackling tough challenges. We are tough, this state is tough, and if we work together, we can tackle our biggest challenges.”

EARLIER

Statement of Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Marco Lopez reacting to primary election results:

“Thank you, Arizona, for allowing me the incredible opportunity to share my message with you over the past several months, and to everyone across the state who helped us build an incredible and memorable campaign.

"While we are disappointed by tonight’s results, our movement will live on in the campaigns of so many strong Democrats running this fall. We must do everything we can to get them elected or re-elected, because the stakes are simply too high.

"And if you have ever been made to feel ‘less than’ because of the color of your skin, what language you speak or where your parents came from, our movement lives on with you. Siempre parece imposible hasta que se convierte en realidad.”

