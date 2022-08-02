© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
So when will Arizona, Yuma County primary election results come in?

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM MST
Yuma Co recorder's office.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Yuma County Recorder's Office for election services.

Polls in Arizona close tonight at 7 p.m., so how long will it take to see some results?

The first results will begin showing up around an hour later, about 8 p.m., with counting continuing throughout the night.

Here in Yuma County, election workers tally early and mail-in ballots as they come in to speed up the process.

The following day they’ll turn their attention to mail-in ballots turned in on election day and begin verifying signatures.

They’ll also examine provisional ballots and those requiring further investigation.

Elections officials have until Aug. 9, by state law, to complete that process.

On Aug. 22, the Secretary of State’s Office will conduct its canvass, at which point the tally becomes official.

Between now and then, if you want to make sure your ballot was received and counted, just visit Arizona.vote.

News
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
