Lake announces endorsements of Yuma mayor, other local Republicans

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday announced the endorsements of several Yuma elected officials and Republican officials.

Lake, who faces Democrat Katie Hobbs in November, announced the endorsements of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, former Yuma Republican chairman Phil Townsend and Robby Barkley, President and CEO of Barkley Ag Enterprises.

Nicholls, Lines and Barkley had previously endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, Lake’s opponent in the Republican primary.

On Tuesday Lake also met with local community leaders and supporters as she opened a campaign office in Yuma.