© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Lake announces endorsements of Yuma mayor, other local Republicans

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM MST
Kari Lake Yuma campaign.jpg
twitter.com/KariLake
/
Kari Lake speaks to reporters as she is surrounded by Yuma supporters, including local Republican elected officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday announced the endorsements of several Yuma elected officials and Republican officials.

Lake, who faces Democrat Katie Hobbs in November, announced the endorsements of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, former Yuma Republican chairman Phil Townsend and Robby Barkley, President and CEO of Barkley Ag Enterprises.

Nicholls, Lines and Barkley had previously endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, Lake’s opponent in the Republican primary.

On Tuesday Lake also met with local community leaders and supporters as she opened a campaign office in Yuma.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content