© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Gov. Ducey in Yuma: shipping containers necessary for border security

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST
Ducey border 090822.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses reporters Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in front of a section of shipping containers filling gaps in border fencing near Yuma. Behind him are officials including Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, far left, and Mayor Doug Nicholls, far right.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was in Yuma Thursday to see the shipping containers he had authorized to fill gaps in border fencing near Yuma and Gadsden for the first time in person.

Gov. Ducey said the containers are necessary due to inaction by the Biden administration on border security.

That, he said, has allowed thousands of migrants to continue to enter illegally in the Yuma Sector, which Ducey tied to fentanyl he says is coming across the border and harming local communities.

However, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a majority of the fentanyl that enters the United States comes through points of entry on private vehicles, not between them.

“The federal government’s refusal to action means that we must," Ducey told reporters near the Morelos Dam. "Now that we’ve addressed gaps like this in Yuma, we’re looking at other areas of the border where we can replicate this success quickly, efficiently and safely.”

The governor also addressed complaints that the containers are an eyesore and ineffective, saying border security isn’t pretty, and that the construction is funneling migrants to fewer areas where Border Patrol agents apprehend them.

One of those areas is on the Cocopah Tribe's Reservation.

Ducey said he will communicate with the Tribe about border security on their tribal lands.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content