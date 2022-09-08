© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

New website helps lost pets in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
Welcome Yuma - YLP.jpg
Matt Molenar
/
left to right Matt Molenar, President MGM Design; Annette Lagunas, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Yuma and Jason Hitesman, Lead Developer MGM Design

A new website has launched with the goal of reuniting Yuma pet owners with their lost fur babies.

YumaLostPets.com combines the efforts of the Humane Society of Yuma with MGM Design, a local website development company.

Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society’s executive director, says you can report a lost pet or a found pet and use a map tool to make it easier to locate. It will help them with the number of pets at the shelter, she says.

“Those animals coming in to the shelter, it’s a stress on us, it’s a stress on the pet," Laguna told KAWC. "It’s a stress on the family that’s missing them. So all of those things put together make this website so so important to our community to really get that out there.”

Lagunas said she the next feature for the website is to add a map with locations for microchip scanning.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón