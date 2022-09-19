© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Two killed in small plane crash near Dateland

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
VAN RV-6.png
Vansaircraft.com
/
A Van's RV-6 aircraft, like this one, crashed Friday afternoon along Interstate 8 at Spot Road near Dateland

The investigation into a deadly plane crash near Dateland continues this morning.

The two-seat aircraft went down just before two Friday afternoon near Spot Road and Interstate 8.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office tells KAWC a state trooper found the plan engulfed in flames after investigating a large plume of smoke.

The two people aboard were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were on scene this weekend investigating.

Neither agency is speculating on the cause of the crash.

They do say it involved a Van’s RV-6 aircraft.

It’s a two-seat, kit-built aircraft once used as a training aircraft for the Nigerian military.

YCSO has not yet released the identities of the pilot and passenger.

Deputies do ask anyone who might have seen the plane go down to call the Sheriff’s Office or 78-CRIME.

You can also submit information anonymously on the YCSO website.

Tags
News Yuma County
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis