Two killed in small plane crash near Dateland

The investigation into a deadly plane crash near Dateland continues this morning.

The two-seat aircraft went down just before two Friday afternoon near Spot Road and Interstate 8.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office tells KAWC a state trooper found the plan engulfed in flames after investigating a large plume of smoke.

The two people aboard were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were on scene this weekend investigating.

Neither agency is speculating on the cause of the crash.

They do say it involved a Van’s RV-6 aircraft.

It’s a two-seat, kit-built aircraft once used as a training aircraft for the Nigerian military.

YCSO has not yet released the identities of the pilot and passenger.

Deputies do ask anyone who might have seen the plane go down to call the Sheriff’s Office or 78-CRIME.

You can also submit information anonymously on the YCSO website.

