© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Poll shows majority of Arizonans support some form of legal abortion

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST
ABORTION POLL.png
Lisa Sturgis/KAWC
/

An overwhelming majority of Arizonans believe abortion should be legal under some circumstances.

A recent poll from OH Predictive Insights shows 91% of likely registered voters surveyed said they did not support a total ban...and 64% said the issue would influence the way they voted.

Predictably, results were different for members of different parties.

81% of Democrats told pollsters a candidate’s stance on abortion would impact their vote, but only 15% of Republicans found the issue that important.

OHPI ABORTION OPINION 093022.png
OH Predictive Insights
/

A majority of those between the ages of 18 and 34 also said the issue influenced their voting decisions.

While 76% of younger voters expressed strong support for abortion rights, they tend to skip midterm elections.

OHPI’s Mike Noble tells KAWC, they’re not expected to have a major impact in November.

However, it’s a different story for women voters.

“The power of abortion this year could be attributed to the voting strength of women, who are registered to vote and turn out to vote in higher numbers than men across the country," says Noble.

68% of women surveyed, regardless of party, said the issue would impact how they voted.

OHPI ABORTION GENDER VOTING 093022.png
OH Predictive Insights
/
OH Predictive Insights

Noble says their influence cannot be ignored.

“With the reinstatement of the abortion ban from 1864 taking effect recently, the data shows sentiment on this issue among key voting blocs could be a deciding factor when they arrive at the ballot box this November.”

OHPI surveyed 829 registered voters from across the state of Arizona for its poll.

Tags
News Arizona PoliticsAbortionArizona
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis