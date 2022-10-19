© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Proving Ground looks at new tech in Project Convergence Technology Gateway

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Charles Amburn, science and technology manager at the DEVCOM soldier center, demonstrates using a physical sand table with a map that can be used by the military during the Yuma Proving Ground Project Convergence Technology Gateway on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The Army's Yuma Proving Ground is playing a key role in a U.S. Military project to integrate technology and weapon systems across all branches.

This week YPG hosted demonstrations to show how private industry is contributing.

The Army base hosted the 2022 Technology Gateway as part of Project Convergence, an effort to integrate systems across military branches. In a remote hangar designed to look like a giant science fair, tables displayed the latest in virtual technology, mapping and analysis software to improve battlefield capability.

Industry giants like Raytheon and Northrup Grumman displayed alongside smaller companies, like Blue Halo, an Alabama drone developer.

Maj. Gen. Miles Brown oversees Army combat capability. He said part of the Army Future Command’s campaign is to learn and observe warfare technologies in action. YPG allows them to view tech in simulated battlefield environments.

“We’ve collected over 150 assessments from Project Convergence so far," Maj. Gen. Brown said "You just can’t do that anywhere. If I lived in Yuma, I would want to know that this place (YPG) is a national security treasure.”

Officials said Yuma’s heat and desert landscape offer them unique training and testing options.

Some of the tech on display at YPG this week will change the battlefield of the future.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
