Yuma Proving Ground looks at new tech in Project Convergence Technology Gateway

The Army's Yuma Proving Ground is playing a key role in a U.S. Military project to integrate technology and weapon systems across all branches.

This week YPG hosted demonstrations to show how private industry is contributing.

The Army base hosted the 2022 Technology Gateway as part of Project Convergence, an effort to integrate systems across military branches. In a remote hangar designed to look like a giant science fair, tables displayed the latest in virtual technology, mapping and analysis software to improve battlefield capability.

Industry giants like Raytheon and Northrup Grumman displayed alongside smaller companies, like Blue Halo, an Alabama drone developer.

Maj. Gen. Miles Brown oversees Army combat capability. He said part of the Army Future Command’s campaign is to learn and observe warfare technologies in action. YPG allows them to view tech in simulated battlefield environments.

“We’ve collected over 150 assessments from Project Convergence so far," Maj. Gen. Brown said "You just can’t do that anywhere. If I lived in Yuma, I would want to know that this place (YPG) is a national security treasure.”

Officials said Yuma’s heat and desert landscape offer them unique training and testing options.

Some of the tech on display at YPG this week will change the battlefield of the future.