Congressman Ruben Gallego on touring San Luis port, border reality, whether he'll challenge Sinema

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was in San Luis, Ariz. last week to tour the Port of Entry and meet with local officials. Congressman Gallego says he wants to challenge the negative rhetoric about border communities.

Here's more from Congressman Gallego on why he was in San Luis when his district serves the Phoenix area.

He has been named as a possible primary opponent to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024. Gallego told KAWC his focus now is helping Democrats win in Arizona in the November midterms. He's endorsed candidates including Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State.