Congressman Ruben Gallego on touring San Luis port, border reality, whether he'll challenge Sinema

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST
Gallego San Luis officials.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallegos, center, visits with San Luis and Yuma County officials on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Left to right, Alejandro Figueroa, Director of Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs, Yuma County; Buna George, Executive Director, Greater Yuma Port Authority; San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, San Luis Councilman Matias Rosales and Jenny Torres, economic development director for San Luis.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was in San Luis, Ariz. last week to tour the Port of Entry and meet with local officials. Congressman Gallego says he wants to challenge the negative rhetoric about border communities.

Here's more from Congressman Gallego on why he was in San Luis when his district serves the Phoenix area.

He has been named as a possible primary opponent to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024. Gallego told KAWC his focus now is helping Democrats win in Arizona in the November midterms. He's endorsed candidates including Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
