Wednesday is Public Radio Music Day. Border Radio invites you to listen to Yuma's Gwynn Sisters.

KOFA-Border Radio has teamed-up with the noncomMUSIC Alliance to celebrate Public Radio Music Day. It’s a chance for local public radio stations to highlight the role of public radio in supporting musicians and other artists by providing a platform to get their music heard.

For this year’s celebration we have invited the Yuma group Gwynn Sisters into the KOFA studio to perform one of their songs. Here are three sisters, Mia, Kylie and Lila performing a song they co-write, it’s called “She Ain’t Me.”

Border Radio’s Dave Riek, host of The Bridge got a chance to learn more about Mia, Kylie and Lila Gwynn of the Yuma band Gwynn Sisters. Kylie started the explanation for how their band came together.

Border Radio interview with Yuma's Gwynn Sisters. Border Radio's Dave Riek talks with Yuma's Gwynn Sisters. Listen • 4:37