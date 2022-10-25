© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Wednesday is Public Radio Music Day. Border Radio invites you to listen to Yuma's Gwynn Sisters.

KAWC | By Dave Riek
Published October 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM MST
Gwynn Sisters.jpg
Provided photo.
/
Gwynn Sisters

KOFA-Border Radio has teamed-up with the noncomMUSIC Alliance to celebrate Public Radio Music Day. It’s a chance for local public radio stations to highlight the role of public radio in supporting musicians and other artists by providing a platform to get their music heard.

For this year’s celebration we have invited the Yuma group Gwynn Sisters into the KOFA studio to perform one of their songs. Here are three sisters, Mia, Kylie and Lila performing a song they co-write, it’s called “She Ain’t Me.”

Border Radio’s Dave Riek, host of The Bridge got a chance to learn more about Mia, Kylie and Lila Gwynn of the Yuma band Gwynn Sisters. Kylie started the explanation for how their band came together.

Border Radio interview with Yuma's Gwynn Sisters.
Border Radio's Dave Riek talks with Yuma's Gwynn Sisters.

The Yuma band Gwynn Sisters will be performing two gigs in Nashville in November and will be featured at a fundraising event for the Yuma Community Food bank in December. Full Details are available at gwynnsisters.com.

News
Dave Riek
Dave Riek has been General Manager at KAWC since January 2006. He began his work in Yuma as a partnership with NPR member-station, KNAU, at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After more than a year splitting his time between the two stations, Dave made the move to Yuma in the summer of 2007.
See stories by Dave Riek