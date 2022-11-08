© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis voters to elect new council members

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST
city_of_san_luis_logo.jpg

San Luis voters will choose from among six candidates for three open council seats.

The candidates here are running on slates. Outgoing Mayor Gerardo Sanchez supports Councilman Mario Buchanan Jr., former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz and former city administrator Tadeo De La Hoya.

On the other side, Mayor-Elect Nieves Riedel supports Javier Vargas, Nydia Mendenhall and Lizeth Servin.

All the candidates are expected to greet supporters today at Joe Orduñez Park in San Luis.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
