San Luis voters to elect new council members

San Luis voters will choose from among six candidates for three open council seats.

The candidates here are running on slates. Outgoing Mayor Gerardo Sanchez supports Councilman Mario Buchanan Jr., former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz and former city administrator Tadeo De La Hoya.

On the other side, Mayor-Elect Nieves Riedel supports Javier Vargas, Nydia Mendenhall and Lizeth Servin.

All the candidates are expected to greet supporters today at Joe Orduñez Park in San Luis.