Yuma and La Paz counties seeing high number of COVID cases, so mask up indoors

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST
People who wear masks do so to protect themselves — and others as well. But in a world where mask-wearing has been politicized, they may face questions from strangers about why they're masking up.
Residents of Yuma and La Paz counties should consider wearing face coverings indoors as COVID numbers are rising.

KJZZ’s Arizona Science Desk reports the latest CDC study shows the majority of Arizona counties have high community levels of the virus. Yuma and La Paz are two of eight counties with rising COVID numbers.

This can put a strain on the local healthcare system, including Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The rest of Arizona, including Maricopa County, is at medium levels. There, residents who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID should talk to their healthcare providers regarding precautions.

KJZZ reports the rising numbers highlight the need for residents 5 and older to get the most up-to-date booster, which offers significant protection against more recent Omicron variants.

