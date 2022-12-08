© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Crossroads Mission in Yuma receives grant for computers, welcomes donations of food, money and warm clothing

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST
File photo-Amanda Solliday/KAWC
Crossroads Mission in Yuma.

A Yuma homeless shelter will receive a grant to help its clients.

Crossroads Mission is a recipient of a 2022 AHEAD Program grant for $27,500. The money comes from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

It was much needed, according to Crossroads CEO Myra Garlit.

“We were down to just a couple of computers, the others kept dieing on us<" Garlit told KAWC. "Well now we have 10 new computers. It’s open to the public. People can work on their GED or we can help them with college prep to AWC, which is a plus for the folks we work with.”

Garlit said as we get into the colder months in Yuma, Crossroads Mission always welcomes donations of food, money and warm clothing for all ages.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
