Crossroads Mission in Yuma receives grant for computers, welcomes donations of food, money and warm clothing

A Yuma homeless shelter will receive a grant to help its clients.

Crossroads Mission is a recipient of a 2022 AHEAD Program grant for $27,500. The money comes from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

It was much needed, according to Crossroads CEO Myra Garlit.

“We were down to just a couple of computers, the others kept dieing on us<" Garlit told KAWC. "Well now we have 10 new computers. It’s open to the public. People can work on their GED or we can help them with college prep to AWC, which is a plus for the folks we work with.”

Garlit said as we get into the colder months in Yuma, Crossroads Mission always welcomes donations of food, money and warm clothing for all ages.