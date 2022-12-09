Sinema leaves Democratic Party

It’s official: Senator Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic party and becoming an independent.

The move places her at the center of a very narrowly divided chamber in Congress.

Arizona’s senior US Senator announced her decision Friday morning in an opinion piece published in the Arizona Republic .

The senator writes quote:

"I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Sinema’s moderate stance and her refusal to do away with the filibuster have made her unpopular with many Democrats.

Pundits say her decision increases the likelihood she’ll face challengers from both parties when she seeks reelection in 2024.