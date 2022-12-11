© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM MST
From left: 1) Colored scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a human cell infected with H3N2 flu virus (gold filamentous particles). 2) Scanning electron micrograph of human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions (colorized blue) that are shedding from the surface of human lung epithelial cells. 3) Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus particles (gold).
Science Source/ NIAID
Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic."

This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV.

According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. It can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

KAWC’s Victor Calderón spoke with Deb Aders, Chief Nursing Officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center about what they are experiencing.

Medical experts advise the public to wear face coverings in indoor settings as well as other practices, including staying home if you are sick.

As a reminder, RSV is a highly common condition. In fact, by the age of two, most children will have been infected by RSV at some point.

—-

KAWC's Chris McDaniel contributed to this report.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
