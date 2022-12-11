Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'

Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic."

This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV.

According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. It can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

KAWC’s Victor Calderón spoke with Deb Aders, Chief Nursing Officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center about what they are experiencing.

Medical experts advise the public to wear face coverings in indoor settings as well as other practices, including staying home if you are sick.

As a reminder, RSV is a highly common condition. In fact, by the age of two, most children will have been infected by RSV at some point.

—-

KAWC's Chris McDaniel contributed to this report.