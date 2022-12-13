Hobbs mulls future of shipping container barricades

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs tells KAWC she’s giving a lot of consideration to the shipping container barricades Governor Doug Ducey is erecting along Arizona’s southern border.

The federal government has told Governor Ducey to take the barriers down, but the state department of homeland security continues to put up more.

We asked the governor-elect what she plans to do with them, during a recent conversation on The Field.

“I'm certainly looking at all of the options. It’s sort of a mess that we're going to inherit, and I've been pretty clear from the beginning that I saw this as a political stunt. It's not really solving the problem. We've seen numerous pictures of people climbing over the container, so they're not providing an effective barrier.”

Hobbs told us the barriers also have environmental drawbacks that have inspired lawsuits.

“We need to find the right solution, and I don’t think the shipping containers are the right solution.”

The governor-elect did not tell us whether she plans to take down the container barriers.

You can hear our full conversation with Governor-elect Hobbs Friday morning at 9:30 on The Field from KAWC.