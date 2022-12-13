Lake seeks money to pay for election lawsuit

Kari Lake’s raising funds to pay for her legal battle over Arizona’s election results.

The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate’s lawsuit gives the courts two options; throw out Maricopa County’s election results and declare her governor or rerun the election entirely in the state’s most populous county.

The 70-page complaint lists numerous grievances with how the county conducted its midterms. Lake told Steve Bannon about some of them during an appearance Sunday on his show “War Room.”

“We believe more than 130,000 votes are possibly...they have terrible voter, you know, verification and shouldn't have been counted.”

Lake says her evidence comes in the form of statements from whistleblowers, as well as photos and video sent to her by supporters from polling places.

Experts say her arguments hold little weight.

“It appears that everybody in Arizona has moved on, and this election, you know, she is not going to be declared the winner. It's not going to be redone,” Arizona State University political science professor Dr. Gina Woodall told The Field.

Certified results show Lake losing her race by more than 17,000 ballots, but she refuses to concede. Instead, she’s started a foundation - the Save Arizona Fund - to solicit donations for the legal fight ahead.

OH Predictive Insight’s Chief Research Officer, Mike Noble tells us, it’s not surprising - the time for campaign donations has passed, and these types of fights can be expensive.

“They needed another thing, they needed an organization to capture funds because I don’t think everyone’s working for free over there, and again, what’s Kari living off of?” Noble said.

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs tells KAWC she’s moving forward with her transition plans regardless of Lake’s suit.

“I’m still the Governor-elect. The election was certified, I’m still going to take office on January 5th," Hobbs said.

Hobbs tells us she’s focusing on finding the best Arizonans to fill positions in her administration.