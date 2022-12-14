© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Colorado Basin River Forecast Center releases first official water supply forecast

KAWC | By Luke Runyon
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST
Lake Powell stores water from the Colorado River and straddles the Arizona-Utah border. It is currently storing less than half of its capacity.
Lake Powell stores water from the Colorado River and straddles the Arizona-Utah border. It is currently storing less than half of its capacity.

The Colorado River could be facing another dry year ahead.

The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center says the river’s headwaters could be due for a drier than normal year ahead.

Even though snowpack is at relatively normal levels across Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, that could change, says the center’s hydrologist Cody Moser.

“We’re happy to see some of the recent snow, but it’s still way too early to get too excited,” Moser said.

He adds that a third year of La Niña makes a dry winter more likely. The amount of water the river delivers into Lake Powell, one of its main reservoirs, is currently projected to be below average this spring due to dry soils across the basin.

The river is in a 23-year-long megadrought that has drained its largest reservoirs to historic lows.

Luke Runyon
As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both unite and divide communities throughout the Western U.S. I produce feature stories for KUNC and a network of public media stations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.
