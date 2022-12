Yuma has a new police chief.

City officials announced Monday they selected Thomas Garrity from among three candidates in a nationwide search.

Garrity most recently served as Commander in the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

He brings more than 32 years of experience.

Garrity will take over for Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith, who has held the post since 2019. Smith served with YPD for 30 years.

Garrity’s first day on the job is set for Jan. 9.