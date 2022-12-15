© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis mayor proclaims local emergency

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM MST
The mayor of San Luis proclaimed a local emergency regarding concerns over public health and rising numbers of migrants at the border.

San Luis city officials said Mayor Nieves Riedel issued the proclamation Thursday afternoon in part due to the high number of migrants expected in the coming days as Title 42 is expected to end.

The pandemic-era protocol blocks asylum at the border on the basis of public health. It’s expected to sunset Dec. 21.

Additionally, Riedel cited the “tripledemic” of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory virus RSV for the proclamation. She said those conditions are beyond the capacity of the San Luis police and fire departments.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a similar proclamation declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county.

News
Victor Calderón
