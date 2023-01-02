Hobbs administration takes oath of office

Phoenix, Ariz. (KAWC) - The first Monday of the new year marks the first day of a new administration in Arizona.

This morning, in a private ceremony, Katie Hobbs took the oath of office and became Arizona’s 24th governor, and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.

She released a statement shortly after, writing:

“Today marks a new chapter for Arizona. As we look forward to a brighter future, I pledge that the needs of Arizonans - not partisan politics - will always come first. I will work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to tackle our state’s biggest challenges - fully funding our public schools, securing our state’s water future, ensuring reproductive freedom, making Arizona more affordable, and so much more.

“I will never stop fighting for working families in our state. We’ve already hit the ground running, naming our senior cabinet officials who will help lead our state for the next four years. It is the greatest honor of my life to serve the state I love - and I’ll never forget the faith that Arizonans have placed in me.”

Hobbs inherits a sound economy from former Governor Doug Ducey, but she also takes over soaring inflation rates, shrinking water supplies, and a humanitarian crisis along the southern border.

She becomes the fifth woman to hold Arizona’s highest office, and the first Democrat since former Governor Janet Napolitano.

Also taking their oaths today, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

A public inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at the State Capitol.