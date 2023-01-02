Winning drawing selected in Inaugural Art Contest

Governor Katie Hobbs has announced the winner of her Inaugural Art Contest.

The theme of Hobbs' upcoming election is "An Arizona for Everyone."

7th grader Emily Avalos from Echo Canyon submitted the winning work of art by uniting some of the landscapes that make up the state beneath the state flag.

Emily and her parents will attend Thursday’s inauguration ceremony as Governor Hobbs' guests and she'll lead all the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A second-place drawing earned a call from a governor.

It and Emily’s art will get a place of honor at the inaugural gala, and will then be on display on the 9th floor of the state’s Executive Tower.