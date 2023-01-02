© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Winning drawing selected in Inaugural Art Contest

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST
INAUGURAL ART .png
Emily Avalos/Gov. Katie Hobbs/Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
/
Emily Avalos, a 7th grader from Echo Canyon, created the winning drawing for Governor Hobbs' Inaugural Art Contest

Governor Katie Hobbs has announced the winner of her Inaugural Art Contest.

The theme of Hobbs' upcoming election is "An Arizona for Everyone."

7th grader Emily Avalos from Echo Canyon submitted the winning work of art by uniting some of the landscapes that make up the state beneath the state flag.

Emily and her parents will attend Thursday’s inauguration ceremony as Governor Hobbs' guests and she'll lead all the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A second-place drawing earned a call from a governor.

It and Emily’s art will get a place of honor at the inaugural gala, and will then be on display on the 9th floor of the state’s Executive Tower.

News Katie HobbsArizonaArizona Politics
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
