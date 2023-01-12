© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma County Supervisor Porchas hopeful senators' border tour will lead to comprehensive immigration reform

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST
Martin Porchas.jpg
Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas

A Yuma County Supervisor whose district includes the area where thousands of migrants have gathered in recent months says he is hopeful this week's visit by a group of eight U.S. Senators will lead to comprehensive immigration reform.

Supervisor Martin Porchas' district includes the area where the border fence meets Cocopah tribal land west of Somerton. Porchas, a former Somerton mayor, was among the local elected officials to meet with the group led by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and that included Sen. Mark Kelly.

Porchas said he spoke about the realities he has lived along the border. Hear what he told KAWC's Victor Calderón.

News
Victor Calderón
