Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Somerton to host benefit concert in memory of area musicians lost in vehicle crash

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
Concierto Hasta El Cielo.jpg

A benefit concert in memory of four area musicians who passed away in a vehicle crash last year will be held Saturday in Somerton.

The Concierto Hasta El Cielo, or Concert to Heaven, will go from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Council Park. Twenty artists and bands will perform on two stages, including the Yuma Jazz Company, Mariachi Gadsden and Ritmo Latino.

Leo “Papo” Neblina and Ricardo Madrid of Somerton, along with Andres Sandoval and Ruben Hernandez, died on Nov. 18 in a car crash as they were on their way to a show in Kansas.

Somerton Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez is one of the concert’s organizers.

“There’s a lot of memories and sadness because of the tragic accident," Gonzalez told KAWC. "But like I said, you know, everybody has pulled together to, hopefully, give back a little bit of what they gave to the community.”

Gonzalez said proceeds from the concert will benefit the victims’ families. Attendees will be given wristbands in case they wish to go earlier in the event, leave and return later.

Victor Calderón
