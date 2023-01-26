CBP statistics confirm significant drop in undocumented immigrant encounters

Statistics from Customs and Border Protection show a huge decrease in the number of undocumented immigrants illegally crossing into Yuma County.

CBP records show a drop of around 65% in apprehensions, and new numbers from Yuma Sector Border Patrol back them up.

Acting Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel reports agents arrested more than 2,200 immigrants during the week of January 15th.

That’s down slightly from the previous week, but a vast decline from December, when agents were seeing more than 7,600 apprehensions a week.

However, Yuma agents did pick up more than 130 unaccompanied minors.

That’s an uptick from the week before, when they encountered around 80.

The sector didn’t see any drug activity this week, but agents did bust one human smuggling attempt.

Yuma sector agents made one rescue last week. They also responded to ten 911 calls.

CBP attributes the drop in overall illegal crossings to the change in Title 42 that prevents immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua from seeking asylum.

The agency has seen a 97% drop in encounters with people migrating from those countries across the southern border since President Joe Biden announced the change in policy on January 5th.