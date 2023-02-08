Treating Migrants Costly but No Threat to YRMC Operations

Yuma Regional Medical Center is not on the brink of financial collapse due to the border crisis, despite some national headlines.

This week Fox News posted a story with a headline saying YRMC is on the brink of collapse.

President and CEO of YRMC, Dr. Robert Trenschel told Fox and Friends on Sunday, the hospital spent an estimated $20 million to care for migrants that crossed the border between December 2021 and May of 2022.

Wednesday, Dr. Trenschel told KAWC, he stands by the number, but insists the hospital is in good financial health.

"We saw the headlines that say we are on the brink of collapse and that’s just not true. We are a healthy organization financially, we’re a healthy organization clinically, and we’re a healthy organization operationally," says the YRMC president.

Trenschel says the hospital chose a six-month period during the peak of migrant crossings to highlight hospital costs. In fact, YRMC has never been paid for the services it provides to migrants, something Trenschel would like to remedy.

"We chose that date range because that’s when we saw the biggest surge. They continue to this day, we still have migrants in the hospital this minute, in the ED, in our in-patient units, etc. But we’ve never gotten paid from any source for the migrants or migrant care that we’ve provided."

Trenschel notes, the U.S. Border Patrol will pick up the tab for hospital care if migrants are in custody. Once they’re released, no one’s responsible for the bill.

Trenschel says he’s reached out to state and federal officials for help in recouping migrant care costs.

KAWC has also reached out to elected officials for their reaction.

You can hear more of our conversation with Dr. Trenschel on this week's Arizona Edition podcast.