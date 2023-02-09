Former Cardinal Reddick returns to Arizona for Super Bowl

PHOENIX- The Super Bowl returns to Arizona on Sunday. For one Philadelphia Eagle, it’s a return home of sorts.

Sunday will be the fourth time Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl, following 1996, 2008 and 2015. The Eagles come in as slight favorites over Kansas City.

Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick played his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He said that time prepared him for where he is today.

“There was a point and time in my career with the Cardinals, I thought, after my last year (in Arizona). I might have been done playing in the National Football League forever," Reddick said during the Super Bowl Opening Night at the Footprint Center. "So to end up back here in Arizona for the Super Bowl, it shows everything was worth and everything was meant to be. I'm where I'm supposed to be.”

KAWC spoke to Reddick as part of media access day ahead of Sunday’s game. Kick off is at 4:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl and connected events could generate a billion dollars in spending for the state.