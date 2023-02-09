© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Former Cardinal Reddick returns to Arizona for Super Bowl

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST
IMG_5920.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick speaks to reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

PHOENIX- The Super Bowl returns to Arizona on Sunday. For one Philadelphia Eagle, it’s a return home of sorts.

Sunday will be the fourth time Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl, following 1996, 2008 and 2015. The Eagles come in as slight favorites over Kansas City.

Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick played his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He said that time prepared him for where he is today.

“There was a point and time in my career with the Cardinals, I thought, after my last year (in Arizona). I might have been done playing in the National Football League forever," Reddick said during the Super Bowl Opening Night at the Footprint Center. "So to end up back here in Arizona for the Super Bowl, it shows everything was worth and everything was meant to be. I'm where I'm supposed to be.”

KAWC spoke to Reddick as part of media access day ahead of Sunday’s game. Kick off is at 4:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl and connected events could generate a billion dollars in spending for the state.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content