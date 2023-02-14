Arizona Gov. Hobbs, House Republicans at standoff over 'skinny' budget

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- Arizona House Republicans finally rounded up the votes Monday for a "skinny'' budget, essentially daring Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto it.

And she said that's exactly what she's going to do.

The party-line vote came after Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, reversed her vote of just a week earlier against the spending plan, leaving the Republicans without the necessary 31-vote majority.

She had initially vowed not vote for any legislation until lawmakers arranged to re-do the 2022 election. That has not happened. And there apparently is no legal way to do that.

Harris then said her vote against the plan was because it spent too much money even though it largely is simply extending current funding for another year.

But what she voted to approve Monday is no different than what she rejected a week earlier.

Harris has refused to speak to reporters.

Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, congratulated fellow Republicans for approving a new state budget just five weeks into the session, something he said was a record.

But it could prove to be a hollow victory.

Moments after the House action, Hobbs said exactly what she thinks of the plan.

"Arizonans deserve a budget that takes the real issues they are facing seriously,'' the governor said in a prepared statement.

"This do-nothing budget kicks the can down the road,'' she continued. "And it's an insult to Arizonans who need their leaders to address affordable housing, invest in public education, and put money back into their pockets.''

House Minority Leader Andres Cano said Republicans had -- and still have -- a chance to do what has been done in the past: negotiate a bipartisan budget. And he said they need to recognize the political reality that a majority of Arizonans selected Hobbs as governor.

But rather than working with Democrats, including Hobbs, Republicans chose to go it alone. And he said they do that at their own risk.

"If the message from the GOP at the beginning of month 2 of the 56th Legislature is going to be, 'My way or the highway,' get ready for the highway,'' Cano said.

Hobbs last month proposed a $17.1 billion budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. That includes new tax credits for low-income parents, additional cash for K-12 education beyond normal inflation and student growth adjustments, eliminating sales taxes on diapers and feminine hygiene products and proposing a college scholarship program for "dreamers,'' students who came here illegally as children but who are ineligible for other forms of financial assistance.

The procedure of the governor releasing budget proposals the first week of the session has been followed for decades. What usually follows are negotiations with both members of the governor's own party as well as the opposition.

This time, however, GOP leaders announced her budget dead on arrival, even with the state having an anticipated $1.8 billion surplus going into the new fiscal year.

House Speaker pro-tem Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, said what Republicans want makes more sense.

It starts, he said, with adopting a basic budget consisting of the spending approved last year, with mandatory adjustments to programs like education and health care to account for inflation. And then there is another nearly $200 million to take care of a 2017 lawsuit accusing the state of short-changing schools on construction and repair dollars.

That comes to $15.1 billion. Grantham said that then opens the door to consider what else to do with that surplus.

"We, as legislators who control the purse strings, regardless of whether we are Republican or Democrat, in my opinion should spend the remainder of the time here arguing over those dollars for the purposes we see fit and for the governor's wants and needs,'' he said.

More to the point, adopting what he calls a "baseline'' budget recognizes that Arizona, unlike Congress, has no ability to approve a "continuing resolution'' to keep government open under current spending levels while a deal is worked out. Put simply, the law in Arizona is if there is no budget on July 1, there is no authority to spend money.

"It ensures the government will not shut down at the end of the fiscal year, harming innocent people on June 30th,'' Grantham said.

While Grantham sought to portray the issue as simply a question of what to do with the surplus, that isn't exactly true.

Hobbs proposal is not simply that she wants to add more money. The governor also wants to repeal last year's vote by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey to allow any student to get a voucher of state funds to attend private or parochial schools.

Prior to that, what are known as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts were available only to certain students, ranging from those with special needs and foster children to those attending schools rated D or F. Hobbs said going back to that plan would free up more than $144 million.

Her budget also seeks to revamp how funds are spent.

For example, she wants to step sending extra money to K-12 schools that earn high letter grades, schools she said are primarily in rich areas of the state. Instead, the governor proposes to use those dollars and the savings from ending the universal voucher expansion to boost K-12 basic state aid to schools by early $200 million, an additional $637 per student.

If a baseline budget is in place, Hobbs would lose any negotiating power over those issues.

House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, already is preparing for what is likely to become a blame game if Hobbs rejects the Republican budget and state services come to a halt on July 1.

"If she does that, it's party politics,'' he said. "This is everything we need to make sure that schools don't shut down, make sure government stays open, make sure all our essential services stay open while we figure out what we need to do with the rest of the money.