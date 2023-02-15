Yuma County to host 'Ammonia Safety Day'

A hazardous spill Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Tucson highlights the dangers of transporting hazardous chemicals.

Liquid nitric acid, which is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers among other uses, leaked from a crashed transport vehicle, closing down the highway.

An industry event in Yuma this week looks to prevent similar incidents here, where anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million pounds of ammonia is stored to use in refrigeration compressors and cold storage facilities.

Tony Badilla, Yuma County’s emergency management director, tells KAWC about the Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day.