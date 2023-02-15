© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma County to host 'Ammonia Safety Day'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM MST
Anhydrous ammonia tanks in a newly planted wheat field. Walmart has promised big cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases. To meet that goal, though, the giant retailer may have to persuade farmers to use less fertilizer. It won't be easy.
TheBusman
/
Getty Images
Anhydrous ammonia tanks in a newly planted wheat field.

A hazardous spill Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Tucson highlights the dangers of transporting hazardous chemicals.

Liquid nitric acid, which is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers among other uses, leaked from a crashed transport vehicle, closing down the highway.

An industry event in Yuma this week looks to prevent similar incidents here, where anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million pounds of ammonia is stored to use in refrigeration compressors and cold storage facilities.

Tony Badilla, Yuma County’s emergency management director, tells KAWC about the Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
