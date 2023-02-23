Watch the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Yuma here

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing today at 2 p.m. at Yuma City Hall to discuss the border.

Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, will lead the hearing. He'll be joined by 14 committee Republicans, including Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The group toured the border Wednesday and met with officials at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Community Food Bank earlier today.

Watch the hearing here. Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from the Congress members and Yuma County officials.