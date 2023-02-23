© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Watch the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Yuma here

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST
Ohio Republican Jim Jordan chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which will lead many of the investigations into the Biden administration this year.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing today at 2 p.m. at Yuma City Hall to discuss the border.

Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, will lead the hearing. He'll be joined by 14 committee Republicans, including Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The group toured the border Wednesday and met with officials at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Community Food Bank earlier today.

Watch the hearing here. Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from the Congress members and Yuma County officials.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
