The Field Web Extra: Inside the Regional Center for Border Health's immigrant transport operation

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published February 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM MST
RCBH TOUR/1.png
1 of 5  — RCBH TOUR/1.png
On a busy day, this area at the RCBH would be filled with immigrants waiting for COVID-19 testing and to make travel arrangements.
Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
RCBH TOUR/2.png
2 of 5  — RCBH TOUR/2.png
RCBH staff wait for a busload of immigrants to arrive from Border Patrol custody. They'll gather personal details, before asylum seekers are tested for COVID-19, and prepare for a bus ride to Phoenix.
Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
RCBH TOUR/3.png
3 of 5  — RCBH TOUR/3.png
A table is prepped with COVID-19 tests and waiting for the next busload of immigrants to arrive.
Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
RCBH TOUR/5.png
4 of 5  — RCBH TOUR/5.png
The RCBH uses cards like these are used to record asylum seekers' travel information.
Lisa Sturgis, KAWC
RCBH TOUR/4.png
5 of 5  — RCBH TOUR/4.png
The back of the travel card includes information to help asylum seekers reach their gates and catch their flights on time. Sky Harbor International Airport also has a team that guides them through the check-in process once they arrive in Phoenix.
Lisa Sturgis, KAWC

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KAWC) - Recently KAWC News got the opportunity to step inside the process asylum seekers go through once they're released from Border Patrol custody and free to travel to their final destination inside the United States.

It's a complicated process, but the Regional Center for Border Health has systems in place for making it quite efficient, and as a result, surprisingly quickly.

RCBH Community Liaison Alex Bejerano led us through the steps immigrants take before they can step onto a bus, or board a plane.

Our tour began on one such bus filled with asylum seekers from all over the world. We were asked not to speak to them, or to take their photographs out of respect for their privacy. However, we were invited to follow the steps they had taken just a short time before.

Please click the listen button above to join us as we walk through the process.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
