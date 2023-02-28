Hobbs makes first visit to Yuma County as governor

Katie Hobbs made her first visit to Yuma County as governor on Monday. Gov. Hobbs toured the border and met with growers.

Hobbs started early Monday morning with an ag tour before a visit to both San Luis Ports of Entry.

Hobbs also toured a section of the border fence. She met with local elected officials at Yuma City Hall including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Yuma Councilwoman Carol Smith and Yuma County Supervisors Martin Porchas, Tony Reyes and Lynne Pancrazi.

Hobbs also met with farmers at the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture before ending her day with non-profit organizations in Somerton.

Gov. Hobbs said she heard from Yuma County leaders about last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing on border security in Yuma, a hearing that at times was more of a political rally than an effort at congressional oversight.

“What I heard from leaders is that they’re frustrated by the image being portrayed of the community here," Hobbs told KAWC. "(In reality) the community is safe and the issues on our border are much bigger than the picture that was painted by that hearing."

Hobbs also met with officials at Campesinos Sin Fronteras and toured the Regional Center for Border Health's migrant transfer center in Somerton.

At RCBH, Hobbs met with chief executive officer Amanda Aguirre, who has met with local, state and national elected officials about the assistance they give to migrants, including COVID testing and travel plans.

