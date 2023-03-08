Arizona Clean Elections Commission offers Civics Week webinar

YUMA, Ariz. (KAWC) - When it comes to selecting leaders, knowledge is power, and the Arizona Clean Elections Commission is dedicated to the proposition of building an informed electorate.

This is Civics Learning Week, and the Commission definitely has some civics knowledge to share.

“Civics and civic education. It's really foundational to becoming a lifelong voter. And so it's important for voters to understand how their government works.”

The commission’s education director, Regina Roberts tells KAWC that’s why it’s offering a free webinar for anyone who wants a refresher course.

Topics will include the basics of local, state, and federal government, as well as tips for casting your ballot...

“We want voters to be able to understand, you know, what the different roles and responsibilities are for those elected officials that they are selecting at the ballot.”

The commission will even have some suggestions for having those tough conversations.

"We have some great tips for our Arizona citizens on how they can engage with their friends and family in political talk."

Roberts says a little knowledge can lead to a lot of understanding.

“They have that accurate education, and they know how the process works. Then they can speak correctly and, you know, be open more to having those communications.”