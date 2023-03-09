NAU Yuma hosting Border Entrepreneurial Challenge

Northern Arizona University’s Yuma Campus is hosting a chance for students to pitch their business ideas.

Think “Shark Tank” for border communities.

The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge kicks off today and Friday with online presentations by undergraduate and graduate students. Saturday and Sunday will see in person presentations from the students as well as some from alumni, entrepreneurs, community residents and active business owners.

Monica Acosta Alvarado, an assistant clinical professor of business at NAU Yuma, said participants will make business proposals and make their pitch to potential investors and final judges comprised of area business leaders.

"Our culture is very focused on entrepreneurship," Acosta Alvarado told KAWC, adding that it will be a chance for those who do business in English and Spanish in the Yuma County/San Luis Rio Colorado/Mexicali/Imperial Valley region. "We need to provide our community with more tools, more opportunities... and more funding."

NAU Yuma is a host institution, along with the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, CETYS Universidad and San Diego State University.

For more information, visit nau.edu/yuma/bec.

