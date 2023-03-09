© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

NAU Yuma hosting Border Entrepreneurial Challenge

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST
NAU Yuma.jpg
facebook.com/nauyumacampus
/
Northern Arizona University's Yuma campus

Northern Arizona University’s Yuma Campus is hosting a chance for students to pitch their business ideas.

Think “Shark Tank” for border communities.

The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge kicks off today and Friday with online presentations by undergraduate and graduate students. Saturday and Sunday will see in person presentations from the students as well as some from alumni, entrepreneurs, community residents and active business owners.

Monica Acosta Alvarado, an assistant clinical professor of business at NAU Yuma, said participants will make business proposals and make their pitch to potential investors and final judges comprised of area business leaders.

"Our culture is very focused on entrepreneurship," Acosta Alvarado told KAWC, adding that it will be a chance for those who do business in English and Spanish in the Yuma County/San Luis Rio Colorado/Mexicali/Imperial Valley region. "We need to provide our community with more tools, more opportunities... and more funding."

NAU Yuma is a host institution, along with the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, CETYS Universidad and San Diego State University.

For more information, visit nau.edu/yuma/bec.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content