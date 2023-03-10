Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club goes back in time

Are you a baseball fan but the modern game and new rules aren’t your thing?

Well, the Yuma Aces, who start play Saturday at Colorado River State Historic Park, follow 1860s rules. All wooden bats. They dress to the era.

The Aces are one of eight teams in the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League. The other teams are the Bisbee Black Sox, the Higley Haymakers, the Mesa Miners, the Peoria Smelters, the Phoenix Senators, the Tucson Saguaros and the Maricopa Maidens, an all-female team (think "A League of Their Own").

Darci Peralta is the Aces’ manager.

“People enjoy watching it because it’s family oriented, Peralta told KAWC. "It’s about the love of baseball and preserving its history.”

Peralta said she and her hsuband Johnee saw a vintage baseball game in Prescott and were hooked.

When it came time to name the Yuma team, the Peraltas went with Aces because of the late Mike "Ace" Adrian, who introduced them to the league.

The Aces play at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the CRSH Park. Regular park entrance fees apply.

For more information on the Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club, search them on Facebook. If you would like to play, email yumaacesbb@gmail.com.