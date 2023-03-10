© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club goes back in time

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST
Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club.jpg
facebook.com/YumaAces
/

Are you a baseball fan but the modern game and new rules aren’t your thing?

Well, the Yuma Aces, who start play Saturday at Colorado River State Historic Park, follow 1860s rules. All wooden bats. They dress to the era.

The Aces are one of eight teams in the Arizona Vintage Base Ball League. The other teams are the Bisbee Black Sox, the Higley Haymakers, the Mesa Miners, the Peoria Smelters, the Phoenix Senators, the Tucson Saguaros and the Maricopa Maidens, an all-female team (think "A League of Their Own").

Darci Peralta is the Aces’ manager.

“People enjoy watching it because it’s family oriented, Peralta told KAWC. "It’s about the love of baseball and preserving its history.”

Peralta said she and her hsuband Johnee saw a vintage baseball game in Prescott and were hooked.

When it came time to name the Yuma team, the Peraltas went with Aces because of the late Mike "Ace" Adrian, who introduced them to the league.

The Aces play at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the CRSH Park. Regular park entrance fees apply.

For more information on the Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club, search them on Facebook. If you would like to play, email yumaacesbb@gmail.com.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content
  • mexican_baseball_caneros_vs_fwl.jpg
    Sports
    Mexican Baseball Team Brings Fiesta To San Luis
    Victor Calderón
    It was America’s national pastime with a Mexican twist in San Luis. Fans came out to Joe Orduño Park to see Los Cañeros of Los Mochis, a popular baseball…
  • 'Classic Baseball'
    Juan Williams
    Walter Iooss Jr. has been a photographer for Sports Illustrated for more than four decades, and tells NPR's Juan Williams that of all the sports he's covered over the years, baseball remains closest to his heart. Williams and Iooss discuss the photographer's latest book, Classic Baseball -- see some of the photos from the book, and listen to an extended version of the interview.
  • Sports
    MLB Aims To Speed Up Baseball With New Rules
    Eyder Peralta
    When spring training kicks off this week, baseball will be played with new rules. Most are designed to speed up the game. But one might slow things down.
  • Sports
    Saturday Sports: Possible Changes In Baseball
    NPR's Scott Simon talks to Howard Bryant of ESPN about possible rule changes for Major League Baseball that are designed to make games shorter.
  • American West Baseball League
  • Commentary: Baseball Movies
    Baseball season has begun, but commentator Kevin Murphy isn't one to sit under a hot days sun in a stadium watching baseball. He'd rather be at home watching a movie about baseball. He recommends two in particular: the documentary The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg and 61*, the fictionalized account of the record-breaking home run season of slugger Roger Maris.
  • A Few Words on Baseball
    Steve Inskeep
    Marking the start of the World Series -- and a heartbreaking week for fans of the Boston Red Sox -- NPR's Steve Inskeep reads selected baseball prose.
  • The Hidden Language of Baseball
    Melissa Block
    Baseball has a language all its own. To see it in action, just go to the ballpark, stop watching the ball and start looking for the hand signals flashing between players and the coaches. NPR's Melissa Block talks heads to the ballpark with author Paul Dickson for a look at the sport's hidden language.