Homeland Security officers in Yuma help arrest two human smugglers working along U.S.-Mexico border

Homeland Security Investigations officers in Yuma worked with multiple agencies in the U.S. and Mexico to arrest two individuals charged with human smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced late last week Ofelia Hernandez-Salas and Raul Saucedo-Huipio were arrested in Mexico. The two are charged with conspiring with other smugglers to transport large numbers of migrants from 19 countries, including Russia, Nicaragua and Mexico into the U.S. over many years.

The pair reportedly charged migrants tens of thousands of dollars to be taken to the border. They also robbed them at gunpoint.

HSI Yuma is investigating the case along with agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI and Interpol.