Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Homeland Security officers in Yuma help arrest two human smugglers working along U.S.-Mexico border

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST
Homeland Security Investigations officers in Yuma worked with multiple agencies in the U.S. and Mexico to arrest two individuals charged with human smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced late last week Ofelia Hernandez-Salas and Raul Saucedo-Huipio were arrested in Mexico. The two are charged with conspiring with other smugglers to transport large numbers of migrants from 19 countries, including Russia, Nicaragua and Mexico into the U.S. over many years.

The pair reportedly charged migrants tens of thousands of dollars to be taken to the border. They also robbed them at gunpoint.

HSI Yuma is investigating the case along with agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI and Interpol.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
