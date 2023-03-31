San Luis to remember late farmworker civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

San Luis residents will remember the late farmworker civil rights leader Cesar Chavez today.

Chavez is known for leading strikes and marches in California for farmworkers over higher pay and better working conditions on behalf of the United Farm Workers organization.

Chavez was born March 31, 1927 near Yuma. His birthday is an official holiday in 10 states, including Arizona. City offices in San Luis will be closed today.

Chavez passed away April 23, 1993 in San Luis.

A cultural event will begin at 2 p.m. at 741 Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis.

A parade was held in the city this past Saturday.