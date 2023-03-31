© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis to remember late farmworker civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST
Cesar Chavez, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, speaks at a rally in 1977.
Cathy Murphy
/
Getty Images
Cesar Chavez, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, speaks at a rally in 1977.

San Luis residents will remember the late farmworker civil rights leader Cesar Chavez today.

Chavez is known for leading strikes and marches in California for farmworkers over higher pay and better working conditions on behalf of the United Farm Workers organization.

Chavez was born March 31, 1927 near Yuma. His birthday is an official holiday in 10 states, including Arizona. City offices in San Luis will be closed today.

Chavez passed away April 23, 1993 in San Luis.

A cultural event will begin at 2 p.m. at 741 Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis.

A parade was held in the city this past Saturday.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
