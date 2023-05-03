Yuma Proving Ground celebrates 80th birthday

Lady, lady look who’s 80!

Yuma Proving Ground administrators and staff joined Yuma County leaders Wednesday morning to celebrate 80 years since it has been serving the U.S. Army.

Retired Col. Robert Filbey was the YPG Commander from 1996 to 2000.

“The proving ground does significant work testing equipment for the Army," Col. Filbey told KAWC. "This is the place to get it done. This is the desert environment to get it done."

"When something is tested out here, it is done well," Filbey said. "Their goal is to test it to make sure it works when it’s supposed to and works safely whenever it’s deployed.”

Col. Filbey said the challenge for the next 80 years and beyond is adapting to changing technology.