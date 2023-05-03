© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Proving Ground celebrates 80th birthday

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Proving Ground officials cut a birthday cake to celebrate YPG's 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Left to right: Larry Bracamonte, Technical Director of YPG; Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill, Col. (Ret.) Robert Filbey and Commander Col. Patrick McFall.

Lady, lady look who’s 80!

Yuma Proving Ground administrators and staff joined Yuma County leaders Wednesday morning to celebrate 80 years since it has been serving the U.S. Army.

Retired Col. Robert Filbey was the YPG Commander from 1996 to 2000.

“The proving ground does significant work testing equipment for the Army," Col. Filbey told KAWC. "This is the place to get it done. This is the desert environment to get it done."

"When something is tested out here, it is done well," Filbey said. "Their goal is to test it to make sure it works when it’s supposed to and works safely whenever it’s deployed.”

Col. Filbey said the challenge for the next 80 years and beyond is adapting to changing technology.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
