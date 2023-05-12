The scene at the border near Yuma as Title 42 ended

Title 42 ended Thursday night. The pandemic-era policy allowed Border Patrol agents to return asylum seekers to Mexico.

At the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County, agents processed a couple hundred migrants at two locations- one west of Somerton where the border fence ends and the Cocopah land begins and another location just north of there.

For a couple of hours after Title 42 ended just before 9 p.m. local time, agents processed migrants and they boarded buses.

The groups included single adult men and some family units with children.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Migrants are processed by agents at the border in Yuma County, Ariz. just as Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Border Patrol agents process migrants at the border in Yuma County, Ariz. just as Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Migrants speak to an unidentified Border Patrol agent at the border west of Somerton, Ariz. in Yuma County about one hour after Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.