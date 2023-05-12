© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The scene at the border near Yuma as Title 42 ended

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST
IMG_2637.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Two migrant children play in the sand at the border in Yuma County, Arizona less than one hour after Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Title 42 ended Thursday night. The pandemic-era policy allowed Border Patrol agents to return asylum seekers to Mexico.

At the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County, agents processed a couple hundred migrants at two locations- one west of Somerton where the border fence ends and the Cocopah land begins and another location just north of there.

For a couple of hours after Title 42 ended just before 9 p.m. local time, agents processed migrants and they boarded buses.

The groups included single adult men and some family units with children.

IMG_2622.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Migrants are processed by agents at the border in Yuma County, Ariz. just as Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
IMG_2614.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Border Patrol agents process migrants at the border in Yuma County, Ariz. just as Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
IMG_2640.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Migrants speak to an unidentified Border Patrol agent at the border west of Somerton, Ariz. in Yuma County about one hour after Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
IMG_2612.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Migrants wait to be processed at the border in Yuma County, Ariz. just as Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
