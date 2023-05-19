© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Reese family graduates from Arizona Western College together

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST
20230516_120644.jpg
Provided photo/AWC
/
Jakkson, Christine and Eric Reese will graduate together from Arizona Western College.

Tonight is graduation night for Arizona Western College.

While many graduates will have their parents in the audience, Christine Clark and Erik Reese will be walking the line with their son Jakkson.

AWC officials said Christine will graduate with her Associate in Applied Science degree in Medical Assisting, Eric will earn his Associate in Science degree in Biology and Jakkson will receive his Associate in Arts and Associate in General Studies degrees.

They all have plans to pursue additional higher education degrees at NAU-Yuma. Christine plans to earn a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree in Medical Assisting; Eric is aiming for a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Sciences and Jakkson is hoping to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Congratulations to all graduates for AWC and the Yuma programs for the University of Arizona, Arizona State and NAU tonight!

20230516_121013.jpg
Provided photo/AWC.
/
Jakkson, Christine and Eric Reese will graduate from Arizona Western College together. These UMA letters are on the Yuma Main Campus.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content