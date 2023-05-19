Reese family graduates from Arizona Western College together

Tonight is graduation night for Arizona Western College.

While many graduates will have their parents in the audience, Christine Clark and Erik Reese will be walking the line with their son Jakkson.

AWC officials said Christine will graduate with her Associate in Applied Science degree in Medical Assisting, Eric will earn his Associate in Science degree in Biology and Jakkson will receive his Associate in Arts and Associate in General Studies degrees.

They all have plans to pursue additional higher education degrees at NAU-Yuma. Christine plans to earn a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree in Medical Assisting; Eric is aiming for a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Sciences and Jakkson is hoping to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Congratulations to all graduates for AWC and the Yuma programs for the University of Arizona, Arizona State and NAU tonight!