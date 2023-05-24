Yuma's Paul Brierley nominated for Arizona agricultural director

Yuma’s Paul Brierley has been nominated for Arizona’s director of agriculture.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday she nominated Brierley, who is the Executive Director of the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.

Gov. Hobbs said as the Director of the Department of Agriculture, Brierley would be responsible for overseeing the success of the state’s ag industry and its relationship with business, natural resources and public health.

Brierley was formerly the Farm Bureau’s Director of Organization.

In a released statement, Hobbs said “Mr. Brierley represents the best of our agriculture industry here in Arizona. With both personal and professional experience in the industry, I have no doubt that Mr. Brierley will successfully lead our Department of Agriculture with diligence, respect, and a deep understanding of the work involved.”

