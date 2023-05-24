© 2023 KAWC
Yuma's Paul Brierley nominated for Arizona agricultural director

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST
Paul Brierley
Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture
/
Paul Brierley

Yuma’s Paul Brierley has been nominated for Arizona’s director of agriculture.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday she nominated Brierley, who is the Executive Director of the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.

Gov. Hobbs said as the Director of the Department of Agriculture, Brierley would be responsible for overseeing the success of the state’s ag industry and its relationship with business, natural resources and public health.

Brierley was formerly the Farm Bureau’s Director of Organization.

In a released statement, Hobbs said “Mr. Brierley represents the best of our agriculture industry here in Arizona. With both personal and professional experience in the industry, I have no doubt that Mr. Brierley will successfully lead our Department of Agriculture with diligence, respect, and a deep understanding of the work involved.”

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this and other news from Yuma and La Paz counties.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
